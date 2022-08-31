August 31, 2022

MAKE THEM PAY: Defamed bakery finally seals $36M victory over Oberlin after court rejects college’s appeal. “The Ohio Supreme Court had rejected a request to hear Oberlin College’s appeal of a verdict against the private, Ohio school — meaning the family-owned bakery that won a defamation lawsuit against the institution can finally collect on the multi-million judgment it was awarded by a jury in 2019. Originally, the judgment against Oberlin was $44 million, but a state law limited the final amount to $25 million, plus $6 million in attorney’s fees. Interest on the judgment has raised the total to about $36 million.”