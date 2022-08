AMERICANS SEE IRS NIGHTMARE COMING: New survey results indicate most Americans have examined and rejected the Democrats’ program to double the size of the IRS by adding 87,000 new agents to its workforce, according to the Trafalgar Group.

This is a survey of 1,000 likely 2022 voters, so it suggests, if only indirectly, that claims by talking heads in the Mainstream Media that the Democrats are heading to a more positive outcome in November should be taken with a grain of salt.