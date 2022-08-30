August 30, 2022

THIS IS, OF COURSE, TRUE AND OBVIOUSLY SO: Hunter Biden laptop ignored because of media ‘conspiracy’ to ‘get rid’ of Trump: Bill Maher. And by doing so they helped to install an obviously unfit president, whose inept and corrupt administration is doing enormous harm to America and the world. Then they bragged about it, though of late they seem eager to change the subject.

Related:

● Majority see FBI as Biden’s ‘personal Gestapo’ after Trump raid.

● Zuckerberg Alleges FBI Warned Facebook of ‘Russian Propaganda’ Before Hunter Laptop Story Broke.

● The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.