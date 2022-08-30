August 30, 2022

ENDORSED: What’s good for beer should be good for bourbon. Make home distilling legal.

The prohibition on home distilling creates an artificial barrier to entry to budding entrepreneurs who want to perfect their distilling skills at home. It also turns everyday citizens into felons simply for engaging in an activity that is lawful for industry titans, but not for them.

Fortunately, the craft beer industry provides a policy template that home distillers ought to be allowed to use moving forward. After prohibition ended in 1933, home brewing, much like home distilling, remained illegal. Only those permitted to operate could make and sell beer. This was the case until October 14, 1978, when President Jimmy Carter signed a bill legalizing the practice of home brewing. Many breweries that are now established institutions got their start in basements or garages, experimenting with unique techniques and flavors, thanks to the legalization of homebrewing. The craft spirits industry could find itself in a similar situation if proper reforms were made.