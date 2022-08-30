August 30, 2022

A REMINDER THAT PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON IS COMING WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT: Nebraska man shatters world record for longest trip in a pumpkin boat. “A Nebraska man carved out a new Guinness World Record by riding inside a hollowed out pumpkin for 38 treacherous miles down the Missouri River. Shattering the melon mark on his 60th birthday Saturday, Duane Hansen was greeted by adoring relatives and admirers after stepping out of the bobbing orange vessel named Big Berta. Hansen told News Channel Nebraska that the trip was fraught with peril, with his floating fruit repeatedly taking on water as passing boats sent waves in his direction. . . . The master gardener grew the mammoth pumpkin — weighing 846 pounds — in his own garden for the specific purpose of beating the 25.5 mile record set in 2018.”