August 29, 2022

IF OVERTURNING ROE KEEPS RED STATES FROM GOING BLUE, I’M FOR IT: Turning down a $300K job, deferring dreams of Austin: How Roe’s end is changing millennials’ career plans—and lives. “Until recently, Damien Peters, 39, dreamt of moving with his wife and 5-year-old son from the D.C. area in Maryland and planting roots in Austin, Texas. He spent his early tech career there and, now as the owner of a real estate firm, says the state’s tax advantages are hard to beat. But good financial moves can’t outweigh the state’s increasingly conservative leanings, Peters says. Now that Roe has been overturned and he’s expecting a newborn daughter later this year, Austin is off the table for the time being. Even a smaller move 20 minutes away to Virginia, where Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin sought to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, presents a risk, Peters says. They could settle in a liberal city, but if the state is run by conservative lawmakers, ‘what does that mean for my future daughter’s ability to make a decision about her own body?'”

Ironic that he’s so concerned about the interests of his unborn daughter.