August 30, 2022

FIGHT THE POWER: ATF Agents Attempt ‘Solvent Trap’ Confiscation, Man Tells Them To Get a Warrant.

On this day at this address, ATF-Troop ran into a gun owner who not only refused to admit to anything, but he told them to beat it and come back with a warrant. He also videotaped the encounter. Ouch. . . .

ATF-Troop didn’t like his assertion of his rights.

Agent #2: “We’re not trying to be jerks here.”

Man: “You are though…”

Agent #2: “But we’re not.”

Man: “You’re the ATF.”

The man then told them that their job is to take away people’s guns. To which, Agent #2 says, “I don’t think you have any idea what our job is.”

Man: “I know everything about your job. All it is, is to erode the 2nd Amendment.”

Agent: “Please tell me…”

Man: “Shall not be infringed.”

Agent: “So, uh, violent, uh, criminals with guns that we take off the street – “

Man: “Oh, like at Waco?”

Ouch that one’s gonna leave a mark. But the man wasn’t done yet.

Man: “Or at Ruby Ridge?”

Agent: “Oh gosh.”

At this point, the agents dialed the snark up to 11, but eventually left empty-handed after making assorted veiled threats toward both the man and his dogs.