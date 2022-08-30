August 30, 2022
FIGHT THE POWER: ATF Agents Attempt ‘Solvent Trap’ Confiscation, Man Tells Them To Get a Warrant.
On this day at this address, ATF-Troop ran into a gun owner who not only refused to admit to anything, but he told them to beat it and come back with a warrant. He also videotaped the encounter. Ouch. . . .
ATF-Troop didn’t like his assertion of his rights.
Agent #2: “We’re not trying to be jerks here.”
Man: “You are though…”
Agent #2: “But we’re not.”
Man: “You’re the ATF.”
The man then told them that their job is to take away people’s guns. To which, Agent #2 says, “I don’t think you have any idea what our job is.”
Man: “I know everything about your job. All it is, is to erode the 2nd Amendment.”
Agent: “Please tell me…”
Man: “Shall not be infringed.”
Agent: “So, uh, violent, uh, criminals with guns that we take off the street – “
Man: “Oh, like at Waco?”
Ouch that one’s gonna leave a mark. But the man wasn’t done yet.
Man: “Or at Ruby Ridge?”
Agent: “Oh gosh.”
At this point, the agents dialed the snark up to 11, but eventually left empty-handed after making assorted veiled threats toward both the man and his dogs.
Why do they hate dogs?