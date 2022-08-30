August 30, 2022

HMM: Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot.

Sea level rises have so far been oversold. But if you genuinely expect this to happen, it’s time to tax the blue zones! “If we’re seriously worried about flooding from higher sea levels, then we want to make sure that areas that will be flooded in the future won’t be developed now. We want to limit the investment in buildings that will be swamped, and we want to limit the number of people who’ll have to move. And we want to encourage people who live in those areas now to move away in the near future, before they’re flooded.”