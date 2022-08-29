August 29, 2022

A DECADE AFTER FUKUSHIMA DISASTER, FOES OF NUCLEAR POWER RECONSIDER. “‘As much as I think it is wrong to go into nuclear power, I have to ask myself this question,’ German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said this weekend at an open government day in Berlin. ‘It is complex.'”

It is not complex. Green Party member Robert Habeck and people like him are not fools. They are actively anti-human Marxists who are reconsidering things now only because they are worried that they will get the Ceaușescu treatment when the people they rule finally realize who sentenced them to freezing in the dark. Unless it’s Latin America or Africa, that’s always what the Communists end up doing to you.