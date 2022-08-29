August 29, 2022

WELL, MAYBE THERE SHOULD BE: Lindsey Graham: If Trump is indicted, there’ll be riots. If you turn a country into a banana republic, you shouldn’t expect people to be neat and orderly in their politics. And as we’ve been told a lot when the riots come from the left, a riot is the voice of the unheard. Maybe the people who’ve been locked out by government, media, and big tech in collusion need to be heard.

The alternative would be for the government, et al., to do their jobs appropriately, but that doesn’t seem to be on the table. Indeed, the best argument against rioting is that they seem to want to provoke that. America’s ruling class has been playing an increasingly dangerous game, and I don’t think it will end well.