August 29, 2022

WELL, THEIR TREATMENT IS OBVIOUSLY IN VIOLATION OF THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Lawyer: January 6 Clients Are Being Tortured.

As I tell people who now want to publicly join the fray: yes, the risk is real. You reveal your opposition and you’re leaving yourself hanging way out. Before I came out politically I consulted all those likely to get hurt by association and got their consent. You should do the same. Of course all of us on this blog know very well the risk we’re taking. We know. And we do it consciously.

I don’t know if the others have done it, but I’ve pledged my life, my fortune and my sacred honor to defending/reviving the constitutional republic. And I know the price others who did so paid. And I deem it worth it.

You? Cut your cloth to fit your coat.