August 28, 2022

#STOPASIANHATE: DA files misdemeanor battery charges against black teens suspected in assault of Chinese student. “The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has filed a variety of misdemeanor battery charges against three black teens suspected in the brutal assault of a UW-Madison Chinese PhD student and other attacks around the downtown Madison area in mid-June. The three pleaded not guilty during an Aug. 18 court appearance, according to case summaries posted on the Wisconsin Court System website. They are all listed as African-American on court records, and they are accused by law enforcement of allegedly perpetrating a series of attacks that also included white and Hispanic victims.”

Misdemeanor charges for racial hate crimes in Madison? Yep.