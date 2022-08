TOMORROW: ‘Zero hour’ for Artemis 1: NASA’s most powerful rocket to launch risky moon mission test flight. “Liftoff of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is set for Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. EDT.”

