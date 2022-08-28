August 28, 2022

THEY’VE LOST TRUST: White House effort to stave off fall COVID surge with new boosters faces uphill battle. “The effort is likely to face major hurdles. Chief among them is a lack of interest from the public. Only about two-thirds of the U.S. population have been vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, while less than half of that group has received even a first booster.”

Related: CDC Backtracks on Pretty Much Everything Covid-Related. “Without fanfare, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, August 11, 2022, reversed all its COVID-19 guidelines. In fact, many have noted it appears the CDC wanted to bring as little attention to it as possible.1 This is understandable, considering the new guidelines more or less admit the original rules were in error, without actually stating as much.”