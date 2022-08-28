August 28, 2022

THE ‘GOD OF THE GAPS’ FALLACY: J. Warner Wallace, the long-time “evidence whisperer” on NBC’s “Dateline” program, specialized as a Los Angeles Police Detective in solving murder cases that had long before grown cold. He knows a thing or three about how to evaluate evidence.

An oft-heard criticism of Intelligent Design is that it merely substitutes “god” as a short-hand explanation for things that are not yet understood in the material world. Thus the “god of the gaps.” But in this short (2:55) video on HillFaith, Wallace explains why the GOTG critique misses the mark.