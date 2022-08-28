August 28, 2022

BOEING IS HAVING A BAD DECADE: NASA, Boeing announce Starliner crewed test mission pushed to February. “While planning is going well, a CFT mission to the International Space Station planned to be the first flight with astronauts on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner, originally scheduled for this fall, has been pushed back to February.”

I remember back in the ’90s, when the consensus was that Boeing was great in every way — which in retrospect, was about the time it started to go downhill.