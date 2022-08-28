August 28, 2022

WELL, WE WEREN’T READY FOR THE LAST ONE BECAUSE THE CDC, NIH, ETC. ARE FULL OF IDIOTS, LIARS AND CROOKS: The coming storm: America is not ready for a future pandemic.

And the problem isn’t that “funding for core public health functions remains ‘grossly insufficient.'” It’s that the relevant agencies are full of idiots, liars, and crooks.

Honestly, the decentralized health system of the day handled the 1918 flu better than the federal apparat of today handled Covid, which was objectively a much less serious thing, despite colossal budgets by comparison.