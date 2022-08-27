August 27, 2022

OTHER THAN BEING A BAD WRITER AND WORSE FUTURIST? The Sin of Margaret Atwood.

I suppose it’s not her fault that “feminists” afflicted with Marxism — which stops the ability to see the real world — have taken her stroke-lit with a thin veneer of futurism and consider it both plausible and literature. But how bad it is is an indictment both on her and on all the women so infantile as to think it is in the slightest bit plausible. Not to mention dressing as ketchup bottles and taking to the streets at the slightest stoking of their permanent hysteria.