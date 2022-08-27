August 27, 2022

WHY ARE LEFTY ORGANIZATIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF ABUSE? Vegetarian Food Giant Amy’s Kitchen Accused of Mishandling Sexual Harassment.

And that’s not all: “The document alleged that employees weren’t able to freely use the bathroom or access clean drinking water, among other workplace safety violations. OSHA subsequently conducted an inspection of the facility, and earlier this month California authorities fined the company $25,000 for 13 health and safety violations found at the Santa Rosa production plant. It’s not the first time: Between 2014 and 2019, Amy’s Kitchen has apparently paid penalties upward of $120,000 for violations that include an instance when a worker’s finger was amputated on the manufacturing line.”