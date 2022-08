“THEY PRETEND TO PAY US, AND WE PRETEND TO WORK:” The rise of “quiet quitting.” It’s “where people who may not necessarily be ready to throw in the towel but feel fed up with the seemingly unrewarding hustle culture of the workforce are no longer going that extra mile to impress their bosses.”

In academia this is known as “retiring in place.” I wonder if it will survive the cutbacks of the coming recession.