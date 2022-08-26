August 26, 2022

NEW EVIDENCE OF OBAMACARE’S FAILURE: Remember all those promises about “you can keep your doctor” and “improving health care for all Americans” as then-President Barack Obama peddled Obamacare to the American people.

A decade has passed since Obamacare was deemed approved in Congress and then signed into law by Obama right after Joe Biden described it as a “Big F—— Deal.” The data is in and guess what – life expectancy in America has plunged since Obamacare became law, according to Issues & Insights.