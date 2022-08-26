«
August 26, 2022

GOTTA PAY FOR THE STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS SOMEHOW, I GUESS. “In upholding the constitutionality of [the National Park Service’s] permit and fee regime, the [D.C. circuit] court drew a bewildering distinction between the act of filming and other steps in ultimately communicating through film, holding that recording video “involves merely a noncommunicative step in the production of speech… Ansel Adams would enjoy full First Amendment protection to exhibit his famous National Park photos, but not in taking them.”

Posted by Robert Shibley at 11:36 am
