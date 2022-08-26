August 26, 2022

GOTTA PAY FOR THE STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS SOMEHOW, I GUESS. “In upholding the constitutionality of [the National Park Service’s] permit and fee regime, the [D.C. circuit] court drew a bewildering distinction between the act of filming and other steps in ultimately communicating through film, holding that recording video “involves merely a noncommunicative step in the production of speech… Ansel Adams would enjoy full First Amendment protection to exhibit his famous National Park photos, but not in taking them.”