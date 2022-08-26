August 26, 2022

13 U.S. HOSPITALS PERFORM GENDER TRANSITION SURGERY ON MINORS: When Boston Children’s Hospital denied performing gender transition surgeries on minors, The Washington Stand’s Joshua Arnold dug into the evidence and guess what he discovered – Boston Children’s Hospital has performed at least 204 such procedures between January 2017 and January 2020.

That’s just for starters because Arnold kept digging and came up with a detailed list of 13 American hospitals that perform the procedure that even a prominent transgender advocacy group rules out for minors:

“While legal in most states, performing gender transition surgery on minors violates even the practices suggested by transgender activists themselves. According to ‘Standards of Care’ published by a transgender advocacy group, World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), ‘age of majority in any country’ is a requirement for any type of gender transition surgery (although they leave some ambiguity regarding ‘top’ surgeries, which attempt to reshape a person’s chest to appear as the opposite gender). ‘Bottom’ surgeries, which remove genitals and therefore permanently sterilize a person are even further out-of-bounds. WPATH classifies both types of gender transition surgery as irreversible.”