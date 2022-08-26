August 26, 2022

SET YOUR DVRS FOR THIS CAN’T-MISS OCCASION: VP Kamala Harris to attend Artemis 1 moon launch: Harris will attend the scheduled Artemis 1 liftoff on Aug. 29 and will deliver a speech at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. “While at KSC, Harris, who also chairs the National Space Council, will deliver a speech highlighting the historic importance of NASA’s Artemis program, which plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, a White House official said in an emailed update on Thursday.”