Home
Photos
Other Writings
Advertising
«
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (EURO EDITION): Forget showering, it’s eat or heat for shocked Europe…
NEW EVIDENCE OF OBAMACARE’S FAILURE: Remember all those promises about “you can keep your doctor” an…
»
August 26, 2022
HMM:
Universal flu vaccine protects against variants of both influenza A and B viruses.
Tweet
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 2:00 pm
About
FAQ
Podcasts
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California – CCPA Notice
Powered by
WordPress
|
Instapundit & Instapundit.com Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.
| VIEW MOBILE SITE