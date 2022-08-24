«
August 24, 2022

WHEN DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTS FULFILL DEMOCRATS’ WISHES, AUTHORITY ALWAYS MAGICALLY APPEARS.

Just as when Republican presidents frustrate Democrats’ wishes, it’s always a “constitutional crisis.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:45 pm
