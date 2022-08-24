August 24, 2022

WHEN DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTS FULFILL DEMOCRATS’ WISHES, AUTHORITY ALWAYS MAGICALLY APPEARS.

Just as when Republican presidents frustrate Democrats’ wishes, it’s always a “constitutional crisis.”

Related:

Also:

2020:

"I've saved all my money. [My daughter] doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?"

Warren: "Of course not."

"So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed."pic.twitter.com/Z19hR5Vsdg

— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2022