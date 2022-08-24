August 24, 2022
WHEN DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTS FULFILL DEMOCRATS’ WISHES, AUTHORITY ALWAYS MAGICALLY APPEARS.
Just as when Republican presidents frustrate Democrats’ wishes, it’s always a “constitutional crisis.”
Also:
2020:
"I've saved all my money. [My daughter] doesn't have any student loans. Am I going to get my money back?"
Warren: "Of course not."
"So you're going to pay for people who didn't save any money and those of us who did the right thing get screwed."pic.twitter.com/Z19hR5Vsdg
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2022
More:
.@pdoocy: "The people that already paid their student loans, they don't get anything out of this deal."
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona: "Right." pic.twitter.com/PNrs3Z2HCl
— Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 24, 2022