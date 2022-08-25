August 25, 2022

IF I WERE A STUDENT I’D RETURN THE FAVOR: Striking staff reportedly block students from their dorms. “ew American University students and their families were met with a blockade of protesters Tuesday afternoon as they attempted to move into their dorms to kickstart the fall semester. The strike, led by the AU chapter of SEIU Local 500, began on Monday but intensified on Tuesday as strikers prevented students from entering their dorms, according to Sarah Mattalain, managing editor of the campus newspaper The Eagle. The picket line blocked entrances to dormitories, according to coverage on Twitter.”

Move-in day is shitty enough without some bozos making it worse for selfish reasons.