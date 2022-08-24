August 24, 2022

MALONEY ACCUSES NADLER OF BEING TOOL OF SEXISTS, MISOGYNISTS: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has represented Upper East Side Manhattanites — the vast majority of whom are liberal Democrats — for three decades.

But when her constituents were combined with Upper West Side Manhattanites represented by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) — also overwhelmingly liberal Democrats — Maloney got blown out by 30 points in a head-to-head Democratic primary matchup.

Why did Maloney lose? She pointed to “sexist systems and misogyny that continues today — as we know from my campaign,” The Blaze reports. Maloney didn’t clarify whether she was referring to the sexists and misogynists in her district or those in Nadler’s.

Maloney is currently chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, while Nadler is chairman of the House Committee on the Judiciary. Who knew Nadler was a tool of sexists and misogynists?