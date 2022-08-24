August 24, 2022

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE DUKAKIS TANK VIDEO AND THE LATEST FROM RON DESANTIS: “Dukakis did a photo op that created a visual that could be weaponized against him. The Bush campaign used it in their ad. DeSantis made an ad, and those who want to use it against him end up showing his ad. So the pro-DeSantis ad is viral, carried along by his haters. And it’s driving attention to his military background, which is quite impressive.”

Dukakis was trying to look like something he wasn’t. DeSantis is reminding us of something he is, and his haters are helping. From the comments: “Dukakis in a tank was funny because he was so out of place in that tank. DeSantis as Tom Cruise works because it fits with the persona he has successfully cultivated.”

Also, most of the electorate is too young to remember the Dukakis ad — though to be fair, most the the Democratic Party leadership was already old when it appeared.