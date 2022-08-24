August 24, 2022

A BIT LEAN FOR MY TASTE, BUT IMPRESSIVE: No kidding! From outdoor workouts to eating BUGS, how Nicole Kidman, 55, achieves her VERY toned figure – as the actress flaunts her ripped biceps and abs on new magazine cover.

It’s not healthy to stay that lean for very long, but of course this was for a photo shoot. And it’s not that big a deal, as pretty much every serious gym in America has women like this, many of them in their fifties. Personally, while I like some muscle on a woman, I also like a bit of squish. We have some superfit female friends and while they look great, hugging them feels like hugging a child, not a woman. Not to my taste, personally, though they don’t seem to lack for male attention.