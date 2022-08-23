August 23, 2022

VOTE BY MAIL, THEY SAID. IT’S SAFE, THEY SAID. THEY EVEN GOT NEWMAN FROM SEINFELD TO ENDORSE IT. (NO, REALLY, THEY DID). Baltimore post office discovers 2020 mail-in ballots. “We deeply regret the late delivery of these mail pieces.”

And no, I wasn’t kidding about the ad:

A new ad commissioned by PACRONYM, a Democratic super PAC, features Wayne Knight as that mail carrier, who — though he’s not identified by name in the ad — is unquestionably Newman, the sinister postman Knight played on Seinfeld. Indeed, the ad was written by David Mandel, a former Seinfeld writer-producer (and future Veep showrunner), who convinced Knight to bring Newman back after years of reluctance to reprise the role. “It’s been my studious attempt to let Newman die,” Knight tells EW with a laugh. “I’ve been so associated with the character that it became somewhat of a lodestone in my mind.” But as the Trump administration began to attack voting by mail and the U.S. Postal Service, Knight, “having played one of the most iconic postmen, knew that something would happen. And I began getting contacted by various different people about reawakening Newman for this purpose.”

Plus: “Newman in the ad is much the same character Seinfeld fans remember: ‘The only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman!’ he exclaims.”

All together now: Newman!