August 24, 2022

WELL: Congress Admits UFOs Not ‘Man-Made,’ Says ‘Threats’ Increasing ‘Exponentially’.

A large question, of course, is why Congress is seemingly admitting this now, in public. After all, lawmakers are privy to classified information that the general public isn’t. “It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence,” Marik von Rennenkampff, an Obama-era DoD official, said in an op-ed in The Hill about the budget. According to the op-ed, the comments were first noticed by UFO researcher Douglas Johnson.

“This implies that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee believe (on a unanimous, bipartisan basis) that some UFOs have non-human origins,” von Rennenkampff continued. “After all, why would Congress establish and task a powerful new office with investigating non-‘man-made’ UFOs if such objects did not exist?”

“Make no mistake: One branch of the American government implying that UFOs have non-human origins is an explosive development.”