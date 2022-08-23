«

August 23, 2022

U.S. IS NOT ‘OVER-POLICED:’ It’s a familiar refrain from liberals – the United States are over-policed compared to Europe. Well, Hans Bader of Liberty Unyielding took a look at the facts and guess what, libs? You’re wrong again.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:42 am
