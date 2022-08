TWITTER LIED, THE INTERNET DIED: “Twitter executives deceived federal regulators and the company’s own board of directors about ‘extreme, egregious deficiencies’ in its defenses against hackers as well as its meager efforts to fight spam, according to an explosive whistleblower complaint from its former security chief.”

It’s going to come out that it’s over 50% bots — and that Twitter knew it but went along to make the user numbers look better.