August 23, 2022

MARY KATHARINE HAM REVIEWS THE STOLEN YEAR: “The Stolen Year acknowledges the public schools’ COVID failures but refuses to hold anyone responsible. . . . Twelve years after he was acquitted of murder, O.J. Simpson and a ghostwriter penned a book called If I Did It. I was reminded of that when The Stolen Year arrived on my doorstep. A chronicling of the horrors wrought by COVID policies that kept American kids from their school buildings and childhood milestones for more than a year, this book was written by someone at the scene of the crime, intimate with the gory details, and ultimately uninterested in reckoning with who was responsible for it. This is a whodunnit without a culprit.”

Plus: “It seemed like depraved indifference to children’s welfare.”