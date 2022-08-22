August 22, 2022

PARSING THE LIES:

I cannot get my head around the Democrat Party as “committed to defending First Amendment freedoms.” What’s that based on? It doesn’t resonate with me, and I’ve been watching the Democratic Party closely every day since January 14, 2004. I’m going to omit that phrase entirely and edit the rest into something as clear as I can make it: TV news, coopted by the Democratic Party, would like non-Democrats to watch.