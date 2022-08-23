August 23, 2022

SLIDING DOWN THE SLIPPERY SLOPE: Canadian soldier suffering with PTSD offered euthanasia by Veterans Affairs: Medical assistance in dying, or euthanasia, was legalized in Canada in 2016. “According to the report, the veteran called VAC seeking support for PTSD when the employee brought up medical assistance in dying, or euthanasia, unprompted. The veteran was reportedly shocked by the suggestion. His family told Global News that the soldier had been making positive progress in his physical and mental rehabilitation and that he felt betrayed by an agency that is tasked with assisting veterans.”