August 22, 2022

THE DEMOCRATS’ NEW NARRATIVE: All Republicans are now terrorists: Democrats and the mainstream media have gone full Orwellian.

This sort of rhetoric is monstrous and enormously destructive to society, but they don’t care.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:53 pm
