August 22, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: ‘Our Democracy’ Needs a Great Reset. “In short, we have to destroy the Constitution in order to save it. But why let the Left have all the fun? If we really want to defend our Republic — and do away with ‘their democracy’ — it’s time to get busy. Institutional capture is something conservatives are terrible at, in part because they don’t realize our institutions of government, faith, and learning are even subject to capture. That’s in part because traditionalists consistently underestimate the satanic maliciousness of the Frankfurt School and because they have not heeded John O’Sullivan’s famous formulation that ‘any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing,’ often incorrectly ascribed to the late Robert Conquest.”