August 22, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: How Well Does the Monkeypox Vax Work? No One Knows for Sure: Health officials hang hopes on Jynneos, but vaccine not yet proven to protect against infection.

One number that’s been unquestionably quoted by various media organizations — “85% effective” or “at least 85% effective” — is based entirely on a small study done in Africa in the 1980s that has major limitations. One data expert calls its findings “pretty weak.” Other studies have only been conducted in animals.

Still, “I’ve heard from many folks in the community that they expect almost no risk of becoming infected 2 weeks after their first shot,” said Michael Donnelly, MSc, a New York City data scientist and LGBT health advocate, in an interview with MedPage Today. “Or they think they won’t get any symptoms if they were exposed before their shot.”

The lack of accurate information about the vaccine is “a big problem,” Jay Varma, MD, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response in New York, said in an interview. “It is absolutely critical that public health officials work on messaging this uncertainty to people being vaccinated.”