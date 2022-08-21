August 21, 2022

LIFE IN THE BLUE ZONES: Footage shows man released by judge fatally beat senior citizen in Seattle: cops. “A Seattle man released from jail in July after allegedly threatening to kill a transit cop now faces murder charges over an unprovoked, caught-on-tape fatal assault on a senior citizen. Video allegedly shows Aaron Fulk, 48, strike 66-year-old Rodney Peterman with a metal pole in broad daylight Aug. 2 at Pike Street and Third Avenue, according to KOMO News. Fulk kept striking Peterman after the older man collapsed unconscious, fracturing his skull, according to police. . . . A judge there opted to release him despite prosecutors’ request he be held on $10,000 bail, KOMO News said.”