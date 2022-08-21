August 21, 2022

WRITING COHERENTLY IS RACIST: One might well come away with that conclusion, according to Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader, who examined how competently colleges are teaching students to write these days. At the University of Maryland Baltimore’s Writing Center, he found this (and much more in the same rotten vein) in a course description:

“We know that writing is way more than words on the page or the arrangement of grammatical units,” the “About Us” description reads. “We approach our work with writers with an anti-racist lens.”

They aren’t kidding, as is clear from the essay questions applicants are required to answer, including “one entitled ‘Justice & Equity.’ “As you can see in our mission statement, we express commitment to interrogating racism and white supremacy and injustice broadly,’ the application reads. ‘How would you want your work as a consultant to contribute to and expand your personal, scholarly, and professional work related to justice and equity?’ Applicants are asked to respond in 250-400 words.”