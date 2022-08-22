August 22, 2022

THIS IS ONLY IN OCCASIONAL POWER EMERGENCIES: Those with Tesla Solar Power and Tesla Powerwalls who have opted into Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant program get $2 per kwh when their power utility uses the Tesla Virtual Power plant. Plus, an experience:

About 25 kwh was used from my home during this event. This was about $50 generated from the event. Powerwalls and solar have reduced my monthly energy bills from $200-400 down to about $30-50 mainly from natural gas for water heating and a gas stove. This VPP event offset the charge for one to two months of power bills.

Not bad. I have two concerns. First, is this going to be scalable? And second, as power becomes less reliable over the coming decade, which seems likely, will people want to participate in this program, or would they rather hold on to their reserves?