THOUGHTS ON THE ATLANTIC'S ABSURD ATTACK ON THE ROSARY AS an extremist weapon….
STEVE GREEN SMILES: Japan wants young adults to drink more to save alcohol industry….
August 21, 2022
LATEST STUPID CLAIM:
Milk is Racist.
Posted by
Glenn Reynolds
at 6:25 pm
