JUDGING BY THE VIDEO HE’S NOT A WHITE TRUMP SUPPORTER: Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown. “It’s unclear what charges the suspect faces or what his motivation was.”

A friend writes: “Really? Because up until now everyone was pretty clear that the culprit’s motivation was antisemitic and LGBTQ hatred. What changed???”

Well, the video showed it wasn’t a white Trump supporter.