August 20, 2022

PENCE HAS OPENED HIS MOUTH AND REMOVED ALL DOUBT: Should we follow Pence’s advice to end FBI criticism and reform demands?

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order,” Mike Pence declared in New Hampshire this past week. “Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line on the federal and state and local level. “And these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police,” Pence said. However, most of the “attacks” on the FBI don’t demand “defunding” the agency, but instead demand real accountability for its abuses and errors — a failure of elected officials for years, and perhaps decades, including Pence himself.

“Law and order” doesn’t mean “let law enforcement do what it wants, even if it’s breaking the law itself.” If you think that you’re an idiot or a tool.

And Americans get that even if Mike Pence doesn’t, which is why a majority of Americans see the FBI as Biden’s personal gestapo.