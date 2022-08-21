August 21, 2022
ESTABLISHMENT-SANCTIONED VIOLENCE ISN’T TERRORISM BECAUSE SHUT UP. NY Governor Was Mum on Pro-Abortion Firebombing. Now She’s Calling Pro-Life Activists ‘Extremists.’
But speech un-sanctioned by the establishment is violence.
