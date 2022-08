I WASN’T EXPECTING SO MANY EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOMS: “A magical evening”: Bombs went off all over Russian-held territory near Ukraine last night. “Somehow, every part of Crimea is now in range.”

Plus, the Ukrainians’ take: “We are fighting against f***ing idiots. It’s good for us. But they have nuclear weapons. Russia is like a monkey with a hand grenade. It’s a problem for the whole world. We don’t know if they are going to blow everyone up.”