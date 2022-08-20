August 20, 2022

A MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SEE THE FBI AS BIDEN’S PERSONAL GESTAPO, AND NOT WITHOUT REASON: Sharyl Attkisson reveals how low the FBI will go. “The forty-two seconds of the Rumble video embedded below are truly shocking. Courageous journalist Sharyl Attkisson testifies to a congressional hearing about the depths to which the FBI has sunk in its attempts to discredit one of its most effective critics. In case you don’t know, while she was working as a reporter for CBS, Ms. Attkisson’s work and home computers were invaded and taken over by the FBI, evidently because she had incurred their ire over her reporting.”