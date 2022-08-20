August 20, 2022

WELL, PARTLY BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE WOULD RATHER WORK A GIG THAN A JOB: If the Job Market Is So Good, Why Is Gig Work Thriving? “Picking up shifts offers something that traditional permanent employment still generally doesn’t: the ability to work when and as much as you want, demand permitting, which is often essential to balance life obligations like school or child care.”

But there’s also a less rosy reason: “And lately, inflation has provided an extra incentive. As the cost of rent and food soars, gig work can supplement primary jobs that don’t provide enough to live on or are otherwise unsatisfying.”

Yes, in this golden Biden era, people are taking second and third jobs to pay for gas and food.